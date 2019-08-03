I am a third-generation Montanan and I am deeply troubled by the BLM’s proposed plan that would authorize oil and gas leasing on nearly 650,000 acres of public lands in central Montana. These lands belong to all Americans, not the gas and oil industry who will leave them as industrial wastelands and deny future generations the wild river breaks and grasslands that define this part of Montana. This is a purely political move by the Trump administration and the Department of the Interior with former gas and oil lobbyist Bernhardt as the agency's director.
Landscapes in this planning area are next door to, and sometimes overlap with the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument, CM Russell National Wildlife Refuge, and the UL Bend Wilderness, and should be left wild as a value to present and future generations rather than abandoned as industrial wastelands.
Even though we are experiencing the impacts of climate change right now, this plan ignores the issue almost entirely with its catering to the industry’s interests and disregard of climate science in its environmental impact analysis. The proposed plan fails to meet multiple use criteria and is nothing more than a mineral extraction plan at the expense of all other public uses of this vast area.
These are public lands that belong to all Americans and we should have a say in how they are managed. The BLM is accepting public comments on the plan through Aug. 15. Send an email to blm_mt_Lewistown_rmp@blm.gov.
Kari Gunderson
Condon