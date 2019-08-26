The Missouri Breaks region of central Montana is one of the West’s most iconic landscapes. Shaped by centuries of natural forces, it is a land of extremes, providing some of the best views, most outstanding recreation, and most abundant wildlife habitat in the country. These undeveloped backcountry lands belong to all of us and we have an opportunity — and a responsibility — to ensure that they retain their unique character.
The Lewistown BLM has released for public comment the draft plan that will guide the management of our public lands in this area for the next 20 to 30 years. Having spent 35 years of my career managing our public lands, including the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, I know how important it is to incorporate strong conservation measures into these management plans.
Unless we act, the next generation will not experience central Montana’s landscape and wildlife as we have known it. We should be proactive to ensure these lands remain unique and intact. The Missouri Breaks contain world-class habitat for elk, mule deer, and bighorn sheep. Hunting Districts 410, 412, 417 and 426 attract sportsmen from all over Montana and the rest of the country, bringing important revenue into our communities. The Lewistown BLM plan should safeguard these large intact habitats from development, maintain and improve dispersed recreation opportunities, and focus management on the conservation, restoration, and enhancement of key habitats, all while sustaining traditional uses of the land that help support local economies and the people that depend on this landscape.
The natural resources on this landscape and the threats it faces have changed since the region’s last BLM resource management plan was developed. I encourage the BLM to adopt sensible measures in the final plan that protect these intact landscapes while still maintaining traditional agricultural uses and active management opportunities.
Rick Potts
Retired CMR refuge manager
Missoula