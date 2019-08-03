Lewistown BLM's draft land use plan should be modified to reflect sportsmen’s priorities.
Offering some of the best elk hunting in the state, we are fortunate to have the Missouri Breaks region of central Montana in our backyard. The Lewistown Field Office of the BLM is responsible for managing much of these public lands, more than 700,000 acres in total. Since 2014, the Lewistown Field office has been working on the draft Resource Management Plan for this area, which will shape the management of these lands for the next 20-plus years. The BLM is accepting public comment on the draft plan from now until Aug. 15.
Leading up to the release of the draft plan, sportsmen, landowners and other stakeholders have been providing input on the future management of these public lands. It is critical that the BLM demonstrates to the public that they are listening to and communicating with involved stakeholders by incorporating measures into the final plan that will safeguard our best backcountry hunting areas in the Missouri Breaks, as well as other important, unfragmented areas in central Montana.
Unfortunately, conservation measures for key backcountry hunting areas are not in the preferred alternative in the draft RMP. As a Montana sportsman who cares about public land hunting, I encourage the BLM to adopt common-sense, sportsmen-oriented management for our best hunting areas in the final Lewistown plan. The long-term public support for public lands depends on it, as does my family’s freezer.
Doug Krings
Lewistown