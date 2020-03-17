Border wall naming rights

One of the slightly unusual campaign approaches in our recent Democratic Party primary, should give idea to our current president, who appears to possess a level of marketing prowess (or any president, actually) for funding new government projects. Taking the lead from our own Yellowstone County, with pleasant revenue from naming rights for our arena at MetraPark, we have a great opportunity to give numerous individuals, with more money than they know what to do with, permanent, beyond lifetime, name recognition, while at the same time, financing projects that a stingy Congress isn't excited about doing.

Think about what $550 million could do. Traveling the freeways in Arizona, one sees tastefully pleasant design work on many of the barriers separating the volumes of traffic from the residential neighborhoods they are traveling through. The same techniques can be applied to the proposed great barrier along our southern border, making it much more attractive to be associated with. How about “The Bloomberg Wall,” for example? And think of all the other possibilities. There must be quite a number of the 1% who would like their names on some future great projects too. Ain't America great? (Sorry folks, just couldn't resist.)