President Donald Trump is rapidly running his ship aground. The GOP will probably finish out his term without him, for one reason or another. This would be an opportunity for the GOP to redeem themselves somewhat if they demonstrate a return to governing with regard to the people and not just to the party.
I don't depend on the Democrats getting their act together in time for effective campaigning by their chosen candidate(s). The 2020 election will be between two parties, both of which are in turmoil and apparently without direction in regard to consensus. A two party system is essential is vital for fair and studied governance.
The GOP is presently tainted as being subservient to Trump — fearful of being chastised for appearing not to be loyal to him. Perhaps with the freedom to act as they should they could once again be partner in good governing.
Brian Roat
Laurel