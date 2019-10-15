The city hopes to pass another public safety mill levy next year that will raise our property taxes again. Billings has the highest crime rate among the six largest cities in Montana. The city is in the red, yet has paid out millions of dollars to settle lawsuits against the Billings PD. I would like The Gazette to report how many millions have been paid in the past 20 years. Surely I am not the only person to see something wrong with this situation.
The same day the article appeared about the public safety levy there was an article about the county paying $32,000 to a mentally ill woman after a jailer “battered” her and knocked out two teeth. There are too many violent officers working in the city and the county, and there are disreputable attorneys defending them. In this latest episode attorneys argued the jailers force was “reasonable.” Seriously?
The city of Billings needs to do some house cleaning beginning with the police department and city attorneys representing corrupt officers. The city must also consider a local sales tax on luxury items. You can’t keep asking homeowners to foot the bill for everything this city funds. People’s property taxes have risen over 100% in the past decade and it is unsustainable.
I’m not willing to pay more for “public safety” when our safety is not protected from violent officers. Mr. Chris Kukulski, city administrator, the ball is in your court.
Denise Boggs
Billings