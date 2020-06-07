Brand promoted to residency director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dr. Garth Brand was selected as the new program director for the Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health in Billings. Brand’s promotion was announced after a nationwide search.

Originally from Colorado, Brand arrived in Billings in 2012 as a new medical school graduate to start in the three-year Montana Family Medicine Residency. After completing his residency, Brand joined the MFMR faculty and has been serving as assistant program director.

Brand assumed his new director responsibilities on June 1.

Dr. James Guyer, who has been the residency program director since 2014, will continue teaching as program director emeritus, along with Dr. Roxanne Fahrenwald, who served as program director for 16 years before Guyer’s tenure.

The Montana Family Practice Residency, the first and oldest graduate medical education program in Montana, has an excellent record of preparing new doctors for practice in the state, including rural communities.

