The Breakfast Optimist Club of Billings wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has supported us in 2021. Your support of our fundraising efforts allows us to continue fulfilling our mission to be Friends of Youth in our community. Whether you purchased a Christmas tree from our lot at King’s Ace Hardware on Zimmerman Drive, or participated in our Shoot for Youth golf tournament held each summer at Pryor Creek Golf Course, each of your contributions makes an impact on the marginalized youth in Yellowstone County. May each of you, who are true friends of youth, have a blessed holiday season.
Just In
Breakfast Optimist Club grateful for supporters
Related to this story
Most Popular
Letter: If New York woman thinks westerners are barbaric, she should watch a wolf make a kill.
Letter: Yellowstone County Commission don't like result of referendum, so they order a "re-do."
I am writing in support of Elsie Arntzen, State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
In the Dec. 6 Gazette, there was an article entitled, "2 derogatory place names still used in Flathead." It was about the use of the term “squ…
As a parent, there is an unspoken rule you learn. When you can hear your child making noise throughout the house, you know all is well. When a…
Is NorthWestern Energy’s proposed methane powered electric generation plant in Laurel just a scam to increase profits to the detriment of its …
Since I moved here in 1972, those charged with managing MetraPark have done a great job fulfilling the needs and best interests of our communi…
First of all, (as a member of neither political party) I want to express my appreciation for Elsie Arntzen protecting our Montana students fro…
I can’t help but doubt the numbers of people who are in support of the proposed Build Back Better plan. This bill contains the absolute abolis…
In the current public discussion, there seems to be some confusion between legislation and mandates. Legislation is the result of voters elect…