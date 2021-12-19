 Skip to main content
Breakfast Optimist Club grateful for supporters
Breakfast Optimist Club grateful for supporters

The Breakfast Optimist Club of Billings wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has supported us in 2021. Your support of our fundraising efforts allows us to continue fulfilling our mission to be Friends of Youth in our community. Whether you purchased a Christmas tree from our lot at King’s Ace Hardware on Zimmerman Drive, or participated in our  Shoot for Youth golf tournament held each summer at Pryor Creek Golf Course, each of your contributions makes an impact on the marginalized youth in Yellowstone County. May each of you, who are true friends of youth, have a blessed holiday season.

