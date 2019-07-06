“Where are we going this time? Is this the ‘50s? Or 1999?” Remember “Back to the Future?” This song pops in my head when I hear the word “baseload.”
Reliable and cost-effective, carbon-free energy paired with storage can be our future. Did you know an energy storage company right here in the Flathead had to go to China to get utility customers?
Flathead Electric raised our prices during peak hours. Energy storage would level peaks in seconds. Electric cars can even out demand and reduce energy prices — it’s free energy storage for utilities.
Which technologies? Let markets decide and keep government away. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, https://energyinnovationact.org/, does this. A rising fee on carbon is returned to households. With that money we choose what is most economical. A monthly check is fair to middle and lower classes who have smaller carbon footprints. Make savvy low-carbon choices and even make a profit!
Companies can stay competitive with less carbon use under the Energy Innovation Act. The Border Adjustment protects U.S. manufacturers. Best of all, transitioning to this future cares for our planet.
Preserve beautiful Montana for our children. Help our Public Service Commission have the political will to approve healthier, reliable, resilient and cheaper energy. Tell our congressmen, Greg Gianforte, Jon Tester and Steve Daines, we have their backs when they support fair transition to a carbon-free energy future.
“Gotta get back in time...” Is that song stuck in your head too?
Robin Paone
Whitefish