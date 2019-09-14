Billings’ affordable housing shortage. Two very different ways to approach the same problem:
One, to shame those unable to provide for their families without help of public assistance — the unwanted elephant in the room. As for drops in property value — where would you suggest public housing be hidden so it can be out of public sight and mind?
The second way: Solve the affordable housing shortage. Every year, we have Parade of Homes and yes, I look at the special insert in The Gazette and wonder why we can’t have a Parade of Affordable Homes constructed. Who can envision a house that is an affordable home, not some McMansion, a home, a safe place to raise a family, a place to be proud of, in neighborhoods that are welcoming, where people willingly look after each other.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s not rocket science — it’s just being a member of the human race.
Carmen L. Lolley
Billings