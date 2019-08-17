Gov. Bullock is away from Montana, seeking national prominence. His staff is minding the store. But the issue of any future for wild bison in our state is being neglected.
Despite over a century of effort, there are no wild, public bison in Montana, including none on the largest National Wildlife Refuge within plains bison range. For several years, livestock interests have sponsored legislative attempts to keep it that way. However, bills that would disqualify all possible bison for restoration, or would authorize local prohibition of bison restoration, have been – thankfully – vetoed by Gov. Bullock.
Bullock has preserved any possibility for limited bison restoration in Montana. But his efforts may be quickly undone in 2020-21. With a new governor, legislative attempts to outlaw bison restoration, for all time, may not be vetoed again. Despite demonstrated majority public support for Montana bison restoration, despite abundant public land including the CMR National Wildlife Refuge, restoring public wild bison anywhere in Montana would become exceedingly unlikely. Bullock’s vetoes over the last six years will have been wasted.
Time is short. A majority of Montanans believe Bullock should follow through by directing Fish, Wildlife & Parks to establish a public-trust, wild bison herd on a portion of the CMR NWR during 2020. It would be his and our conservation legacy to future generations. Likely, it will not happen unless the heretofore silent majority speaks up. Do so at governor@mt.gov.
Jim Bailey
Belgrade