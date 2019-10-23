When a recent snow storm pummeled Montana, my flight home was canceled. I rebooked a flight that night into Bozeman, leaving me 100 miles from home. As I disembarked the plane I ran into Gov. Steve Bullock, candidate for president. We exchanged pleasantries and then he asked me if I needed a ride to Helena. I had a young family waiting at home, and so of course I said yes.
The governor and his security detail waited patiently for 25 minutes while I retrieved my luggage, and off we went at midnight on a stormy night.
The true sign of a person's character, particularly if he happens to be a politician, is how he acts when he's off camera. Here citizen, not candidate, Bullock, offered a neighbor a 100-mile ride home when I was stranded in a snowstorm. He didn't do it for his reputation or to enhance his standing in the polls. He did it because he's a good person. Sure, he has the ability to be president. But, more importantly, he has the humanity to be a good neighbor. Steve Bullock is the everyday American running for president, and he is someone worth believing in.
Jason DeShaw
Helena