Four more years is a nightmare scenario. The madness of President Trump has been obvious from the beginning, and he's just getting crazier. There never was a man more unfit for the office of president, and I have a difficult time understanding how this man who so much resembles an 8-year-old schoolyard bully, who driven by impulse and ignorance, has been so wantonly destructive in so many ways can have even a single supporter, much less millions of them? Can one's political convictions completely blind people to what he is?
The Republican Party has fallen under his spell and the likelihood of a Republican candidate beating him in the primary is almost nonexistent. That means that the Democratic Party must field a candidate that is acceptable to moderates, who are by far the majority in this country. Unfortunately the slate of front-runners with few exceptions will not appeal to this segment of society. The philosophy of both sides has often been that they can field a radical, and get the votes based in a "lesser of evils" equation. Rather than forcing the moderate majority into making this choice, how about fielding moderate and reasonable candidates and forcing the radicals to make this choice?
Interestingly, the man who is best suited to the position of president out of the slate of candidates is our own Governor Steve Bullock. He has served well and effectively as chief executive in state government, with the Senate and House stacked against him heavily. He's moderate, and realistic, and effective in working across the aisle. Unfortunately, he seems to lack what it takes to inspire people.
America does not need grand visions and radical changes. We need leadership that looks honestly and intelligently at the problems we face, and can work with others to craft realistic and workable solutions driven by reality, not ideology. This is the real definition of "conservative", not the right-wing radicalism that has co-opted that title.
Bullock has but a snowball's chance in hell of winning, as it appears today. People focus on those who are offering the unrealistic and unworkable, both on the left and right. It is difficult to be passionate about moderation and reason. What's exciting about those things? That, however, is what America and the world need now.
Howard Wilkinson
Melville