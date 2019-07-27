I have a sister who lives in Iowa and she is seeing more of Gov. Steve Bullock these days than we are. And he is getting Montana a little face time on the national political scene. I wish him well in his quest to become the first Montanan to be a significant player in presidential politics.
But just in case that doesn’t work out we need him back here in Montana to run for the U.S. Senate. And that is not because I’m a Democrat, which I’m not. He and I share one core value that overrides all the rest of my politics. We need to get the money, especially the dark money, out of politics for there to be any hope that the American people can take back and repair our government.
Every student of Montana history knows that the Copper Kings and the cattle barons bought and sold politicians and judges just like their copper and cattle. That is until 1912, when the voters in Montana limited campaign contributions with a ballot initiative and money no longer controlled our politics. That served us well until the Supreme Court in Citizens United decided that money is free speech and corporations have free speech constitutional rights. Montana said Citizens United didn’t trump our law but in 2012 exactly 100 years later the Supreme Court said the will of those Montana voters was unconstitutional. We need Gov. Steve Bullock in Washington to represent our long held value of getting money out of politics.
Art Foeste
Billings