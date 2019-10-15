Governor Bullock is attempting to show he is a far different candidate for president than our current president. Yet his recent choice to ban vape flavors shows he is exactly like the current president.
Bullock’s choice is a self-serving attempt to get his doomed campaign back into the press. His claims that the federal government isn’t moving fast enough is a farce. The CDC and FDA are working to find the real cause of the vaping issues. Bullock is ignoring this and creating bans that will cause hundreds of businesses to close their doors and put several hundred people out of work. Bullock needs to give up his failing campaign and come back to Montana and make decisions that are good for Montana and not just him. And let’s face it, he knows he won’t become president. It’s just an attempt to secure a cabinet position if Democrats win in 2020. Steve Bullock, put the people of Montana first, and not yourself.
Eric Angwin
Billings