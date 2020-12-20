Business digest

Republic Services of Montana announced today that its materials recovery facility in Billings has been sold. Earth First Aid of Billings will take over operation of the facility beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Republic Services, which operates a hauling division at 4300 State Ave., will continue trash and recycling collection service in Billings and outlying communities.

Republic Services has operated the recycling facility since 1992 and thanks Billings for 28 years of service. The company is committed to being a community partner for the long-term.

For information about trash or recycling services, call 406-248-5400 or go to republicservices.com.

St. Vincent Healthcare was awarded an “A” in the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing St. Vincent’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. This is the fifth consecutive grade “A” that St. Vincent Healthcare has received.

St. Vincent Healthcare is one of two hospitals in Montana to receive this recognition for fall 2020 and is the only hospital in Billings to receive this honor.