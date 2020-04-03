Can we get some hydropower?

What great news that Puget Sound Energy is buying 40 Megawatts of electrical power from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Great for Washington State electrical consumers.

Is it too late for the NorthWestern Energy customers to get some of that hydropower? Has NorthWestern Energy contacted the Tribes (Energy Keepers) to see if any is available? Or has NorthWestern Energy already purchased the remaining 162 megawatts of available power? What's the new price of coal?

Alan Hayes

Billings

