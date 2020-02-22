Cannabis shops would generate revenue for city

Montana voters passed Montana's medical marijuana program in 2004. Now 15 years later, Billings is still fighting the will of the voters.

This year recreational marijuana will be on the ballot and only cities that allow dispensaries will be able to collect the taxes generated from these businesses, yet Billings City Council members and mayor have spent hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to ban patients from having safe access within city limits because it is federally illegal.

Billings’ budget is now over $5 million dollars short and the city is asking Billings residents to pass another mill levy. Yet the city has plenty of money to hire an outside law firm instead of using the city attorney to defend its case.

If Billings wants the support of the people, then maybe the city should consider supporting the will of those same people?

Billings could instead regulate dispensaries. Charging a licensing fee. Regulating where theses businesses can locate and increasing property values and rent.

Instead of more mill levies, I recommend regulating and collecting and using the tax and licensing money instead to better our community rather than cost our community.

Jason Smith

Billings

