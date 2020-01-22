If you live in Carbon County, I hope you feel safe, as I do. But, I’m not naïve. We have crime in the county. I expect my elected officials to be paying attention to the greater good and the long-term. The county commissioners, sheriff, and justice of the peace believe our current situation for housing prisoners (yes, the county has this statutory obligation) isn’t working.
The current situation is expensive. We are paying other counties to house our prisoners and we must transport them long distances. The situation is risky because the travel is putting the lives of our deputies (and prisoners) at risk from vehicle accidents. When deputies spend time transporting they are unavailable in the county. Offenders who should be locked up are free, pending trial. One serious accident during transport and the county pays out many times the cost of a new jail. Finding space for our prisoners has become a moving target with financial implications beyond our control.
Something needs to change.
The commissioners unanimously recommended construction of a new detention facility. Potential sites have been identified by willing sellers. By constructing a 100-bed jail, neighboring counties will largely pay for staffing our jail. And, workers are available for $22-plus per hour jobs with benefits. Check out the county’s website and ask questions. Then, please join me in voting for our safety and that of our visitors.
Barb Beck
Red Lodge