I can’t believe the insensitivity of The Billing Gazette printing the cartoon in the Sunday, Dec. 15, edition. It depicts Santa Claus dropping coal over Colstrip. Santa Claus says, “They are Colstrip employees …. they want lumps of coal.”
I spent 25 years working in Colstrip. These "employees" are real people that have dedicated their working careers to provide reliable electricity so you can print your newspaper. They are going through a tough time and are wondering what their future will hold. I’m disappointed, but I guess not surprised, that The Gazette would make fun of individuals that have no control over the situation.
Tom M. Olson
Laurel