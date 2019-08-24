As a Ward 2 resident, taxpayer, and voter, I am casting my vote for Roy Neese for city council, Ward 2. Roy’s credentials as a dedicated public servant have been well-documented over the past several months.
Neese was appointed by the mayor with the unanimous support of the city council last November when he applied for the vacancy created as Councilman Larry Brewster retired. There were several qualified applicants. Following a thorough vetting process, Neese met with each council member collectively to provide an overview of his background and experience. His many years of volunteer work for the Billings Heights community speak volumes of his commitment and dedication.
As the incumbent, his tireless efforts to study the challenges of a growing city and meeting those demands with fiscal accountability demonstrate his articulate nature to ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely. Neese has served as chairperson of the Heights Community Development Task Force and for several years has advocated for the betterment of the Heights involving public safety, safe neighborhoods, and appropriate zoning analyses.
Leadership is not about a person being in the spotlight; it is about being the spotlight for others. Neese is a quiet but effective leader with a can do attitude using a common sense approach.
With conviction, I believe Neese will continue to be an authentic advocate for the residents and business owners of our Billings Heights. As a former two-termed City Council member for the Heights, I know firsthand the challenges we face as a city and the commitment it takes to devote in this elected position, and I urge our Ward 2 neighbors, friends, and constituents of the community on the hill to cast their votes for Roy Neese, Ward 2. Thank you.
Angela Cimmino
Billings