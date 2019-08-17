I have an important message for the person or persons who helped themselves to all my lovely silk floral arrangements from my parents’ grave in Mountview Cemetery. You know who you are, and I hope you read this!
I’m praying for you and asking God, our Heavenly Father, to speak to you because you certainly are in dire need of his guidance. Commandment from God: “Thou shalt not steal.” I’m praying that maybe, just maybe, this message will deter you from practicing this abominable and heinous behavior in the future.
God bless.
Vonnie Bell
Billings