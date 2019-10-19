The Billings Chamber of Commerce (representing 1,200 businesses employing 50,000) recently announced to its membership endorsements for city council races. The following candidates are business-friendly options for Billings:
Ward 1: Kendra Shaw
Ward 4: Carmelita Dominguez
Ward 5: Mike Boyett
These candidates have demonstrated their desire and ability to support a vibrant community through workforce retention and recruitment strategies, general support for a public safety levy, and development of a community on-the-rise through the One Big Sky District.
The Chamber has organized opportunities for member engagement with candidates. Through a series of Coffee Conversations and a Candidate Forum that was live-streamed, the chamber has ensured there is no shortage of opportunity to get to know who is running for office. By endorsing candidates we let our members know who will be a champion for our priorities and making a better Billings.
In making the decision, the chamber board of directors weighed a number of factors including candidates’ answers during the forums and answers to an online questionnaire. Two Wards did not receive an endorsement. While we believe we could work with everyone running for City Council, we want to communicate to our membership who we think will be the best candidates for improving the business climate in Billings.
We are fortunate to have great candidates we believe will be job creators, problem solvers, and community leaders. The Billings Chamber looks forward to working with all of city council to ensure Billings is a community where business thrives.
John Brewer
president/CEO
Billings Chamber of Commerce