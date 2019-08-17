On Aug. 12, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service released a final rule: Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Revision of the Regulations for Listing Species and Designating Critical Habitat.
The revision weakens the Endangered Species Act, signed into law by President Richard Nixon 45 years ago, in three ways:
1. The changes remove protections for plants, fish, and wildlife designated as "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act. Under the new rule, states could open hunting and trapping seasons on threatened species unless explicitly prevented from doing so.
2. The changes encourage policy makers to calculate the perceived economic costs (but not the benefits) of Endangered Species Act protections to plants, fish, and wildlife. Under the Act, economic factors were intentionally not considered in listing decisions. Listing decisions should be based on science, not on money. This rule upends that.
3. The changes makes protecting habitat much more burdensome, despite habitat loss being a leading cause of extinction.
In finalizing their changes, the agencies ignored more than one million activists like me who submitted public comments, and rejected the advice of hundreds of scientists, biologists, and wildlife experts who oppose the changes.
I urge Montana’s Senators Daines and Tester to oppose the rule changes, and support the original intent of the Act. At a time when a million species are facing extinction (IPBES Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services), it is unthinkable to do otherwise.
Norman A. Bishop
Bozeman