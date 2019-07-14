There seems to be no hope for most of Wyoming's voters. A recent Breitbart headline said: " Wyoming poll: Liz Cheney leads field of potential Senate candidates, Trump immensely popular."
How could it get much worse? Are most Wyomingites a bunch of ignoramuses who have no clue about who Cheney is and what she stands for? Do most Wyomingites really favor U.S. involvement in the "forever wars" of the Middle East? Do they really give their stamp of approval to torture? That's what they're voting for when they vote for Liz, whether they know it or not.
Many years ago a lefty friend introduced me to the term "mindless conservatism." That certainly seems to describe what's happening with regard to the popularity of Cheney and Trump.
Richard Miller
Thermopolis, Wyo.