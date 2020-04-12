China is to blame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 pandemic is the latest issue the self-righteous Democrats and mainstream media are clinging to in what will be another futile attempt to keep the president from re-election. Once this has passed they will cling to whatever else pops up.

The president was called a racist for stopping folks from coming into the country from China. He was called a racist for referring COVID-19 as "the China virus" even though that is where it originated. Yet all other virus like incidents were related to their origin. This is just another example of the hatred that blinds the critics of the president from reality.

Mainstream media has even gone as far as to not show the briefings the president has on COVID-19 but are willing to show the briefings from Gov. Cuomo in New York. Rachel Maddow of MSNBC was the first to suggest not showing the briefings because they were full of misinformation. She was on air March 20 stating the ships would not be ready for weeks. USNS Mercy arrived in Los Angeles on March 27 and USNS Comfort arrived in New York City on March 30.