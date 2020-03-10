Christians need to speak out against Trump

We, as Christians, are raised to be followers of faith. This faith in a charismatic leader is a common thread for religions throughout time.

So there is not a great transition for evangelists to go from WWJD to MAGA or WWDD.

With a simplistic message to a simplistic goal, the new Trumpians have now abandoned Jesus' teaching and reverted to the Old Testament norm of divisive, hateful, ill tempered, arrogant and vengeful acts. The hypnotic chanting of words like "hoax" or "fake news" are the attempt to add to the chosen one's righteous image.

Jonestown, Heaven's Gate, Antelope, Oregon, Rwanda's Lord's Resistance Army, Jimmy Baker, Jimmy Swaggart, Elizabeth Prophet's Church Universal and Triumphant, Buddhist Kamikaze pilots, South Korea's Shincheonji cult — these are just a few of the religious actors. Some go out with poisoned Kool-Aid and others just wither with time. Be aware and understand the Trumpians. With patience, this too shall pass.

More than ever, Christians need to be outspoken, resolute and persistent in our beliefs and shun the Trumpian distractors for what they are!

Doug Kikkert

Philipsburg

