Christmas letters of thanks due Dec. 11

The Billings Gazette invites nonprofit human service agencies, charities, arts, cultural and educational organizations serving Billings and Eastern Montana to submit letters thanking their supporters and reminding readers of the good work they do for their communities.

Letters of thanks will be printed on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, in a special Opinion section. Letters can be up to 250 words and must include the name of the organization's representative or leader who will be listed as the writer. There won't be space to list individual donors and volunteers, so please just thank "all who helped."

Letters must be received no later than Dec. 11 to be printed in the Christmas Eve edition.

Email letters to speakup@billingsgazette.com and type "Christmas letter" in the subject line. Include a daytime phone number that The Gazette may call for verification or questions.

Letters also may be faxed to 406-657-1208 or dropped off at the Gazette, 401 N. Broadway.

Please direct any questions about the Christmas Eve letters to Rachelle Lacy at rlacy@billingsgazette.com or 406-657-1469.

