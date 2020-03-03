City Council living in the past

I am writing this because of the Billings City Council not passing the non discrimination ordinace. Will Billings ever get out of the past and do something right for Billings?
I am a gay man and since I have lived in Billings, my HIV status was posted on Craigslist with my address and phone number. I was jumped one night walking home from dinner. This person beat me up — and no, I did not report it because the police would not have done anything.
The people on the city council need to wake up and stop living in the past. It is 2020 and Billings needs to change. Since I have lived in Billings nothing has changed. People can still get fired from a job for being gay. When will Billings change for the good? Other states have moved forward — why can't Billings do the same?
Clint Bump
Billings