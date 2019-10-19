I love Billings and always want the best for my community. I’m a Gen-X resident of Billings, learning the ropes of running a small business. I know the thrill of new work, earned by our client’s trust in us. I also know the challenges of keeping the business running smoothly, such as maintaining cash flow through an uneven business cycle, attracting and retaining high quality staff, and finding new work.
I’ve learned how to make strategic investments in the business, such as technology purchases and staff training to improve productivity and job satisfaction and community involvement to build relationships. I need to be smart in investing our limited funds. With poor investments, we incur debt without a good return; too little investment, and I risk losing valuable staff and clients. In fact, I risk everything if I’m a cheapskate and don’t invest in the business. You can’t save your way to prosperity; it takes money to make money.
This also applies to our city. Our city’s future is threatened when we don’t make the right investments in infrastructure, public safety, and quality of life. We need thoughtful city councilmembers making good decisions. I attended the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum, and the best candidates were pretty clear to me. If you want a community with a good business environment and quality of life, I urge you to vote for Kendra Shaw in Ward 1, Danny Choriki in Ward 3, Carmelita Dominguez in Ward 4, and Mike Boyett in Ward 5.
Ed Gulick
Billings