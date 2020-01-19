Kudos to The Gazette for keeping citizens informed about city waste of taxpayer dollars — again. Just how much more is the public expected to put up with? Which department is consistently the biggest problem for the city? The Billings Police Department. The cover ups, cronyism, poor leadership, and malfeasance is too long to list in a short letter. But once again the city wasted $27,000 defending the indefensible.
And the city dares to ask residents to the foot the bill for yet another public safety levy. We should not be asked to give one thin dime towards public safety until the BPD cleans up its act. And Mayor Cole and the City Commission need to clean their's up as well because they provide cover to the BPD. And by the way, Billings is the largest city in the state yet ranks 10th in crime. So nine smaller cities have more crime than we do.
Do we really need millions more dollars in property tax increases to solve a problem that could be solved by cleaning up the BPD and city officials taking responsibility for their actions? I’m sick to death of reading about immoral police officers, a chief of police who excuses all their miserable behaviors; and city officials who look the other way.
The recent article showed a slide titled “Strategies to Improve Neighborhoods.” It should have stated “Strategies to Improve the Billings Police Department.” For crying out loud, the city must do something about the BPD.
Denise Boggs
Billings