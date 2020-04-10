City provides horrible service

City services need to improve before city brings its safety levy to voters.
Let’s start with the inconsiderate garbage truck driver that starts at 5 a.m. in the Southgate subdivision waking people up in all the motels and surrounding area.
Once again Chris Kukulski, the city administrator, has been aware of this but has done nothing. The state is aware of this and will shut them down to 7 a.m., if need be. Then the second garbage truck that comes by doesn't come down our street if you have extra trash — you have to call them. I had to call twice. We are paying for pretty crappy service. And the city wants more money. Good luck.
Bill Darling
Billings
