I recently sent the following to the City Council, but I feel that many people in Billings would agree with me:
To the Council:
As I drive along the I-90 corridor through Billings, I am absolutely horrified at the amount of trash that covers the ditches and median. This is frequently people’s only view of our city, and contributes to the impression that it is a dirty, trashy place. I am aware that many local businesses have “adopted” stretches of it, but the City absolutely has to do more. I lived for a time in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the green areas are kept pristine there year-round. I know it can be done. I also feel it would be helpful if the oil refineries built structures to obscure the view of their facilities, but that is another battle.
Please take action to clean and maintain the I-90 corridor. Billings is a great city, and none of us should feel such shame in how we’re represented to travelers and visitors.
Kelly Kaufman
Billings