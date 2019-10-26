An important decision about Colstrip is being made quietly by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality right now — and you have an opportunity to weigh in on that decision before Nov. 22.
Currently the ponds holding waste coal ash from Colstrip's power plants are leaking and have been for years. The contamination plume is spreading into local groundwater relied on by farmers and ranchers. This pollution is a problem, but it also presents job opportunities.
Jobs can be created by responsibly cleaning up the plume. DEQ has two options. It can let Talen (Colstrip's owner-operator) simply put an earthen cap on the ponds, which will allow the polluted water to continue moving from the bottom of the ponds to ground water adjacent, or DEQ can mandate Talen to dig up the coal ash and store it high and dry. Based on expert analysis, responsible clean up would create an average of 218 jobs a year during the first 20 years, and 56 longer term jobs beyond that.
You have free articles remaining.
Jobs and the environment can go hand-in-hand, but DEQ must hold the polluter (Talen) accountable. Please tell DEQ that Montana deserves cleanup done right by emailing deqcolstrip@mt.gov.
Ellen Pfister
Shepherd