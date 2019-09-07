Have you read about the Swedish girl of 16 who is skipping a year of school to talk about climate change? Greta recently arrived in our country to speak at the United Nations on Sept. 23. Have you read about the 21 American teenagers who are suing our government on behalf of our environment?
The week of Sept. 20-27, students and parents across the country are being urged to skip school and work to challenge our state and federal governments to do more, to take seriously our obligation to care for the Earth.
The Billings chapter of the Montana Interfaith Network is joining these students with programs around the city that focus on our need to do more. We will begin with a program on Monday, Sept. 23, at noon on the Courthouse lawn.
In 1962 Rachel Carson wrote Silent Spring describing our fragile planet. In 2006, Al Gore’s documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth,” challenged us to do more in protecting our Earth home from global warming. Scientists are telling us that our time is growing short as we watch Arctic ice and glaciers melting. This month’s National Geographic shows us the pictures. During this past month we have watched hurricane Dorian continue to grow and wreak damage over ocean water of 85 degrees.
There are still people who do not believe in global warming or the dire warnings of scientists. Most of us over the age 70 will not live long enough to experience all that climate change will do. Don’t we owe it to our children and grandchildren to do all that we can? Can we take the time to learn more and do more? The next generation is stepping up to the challenge. They need adult partnership.
Kenneth Crouch
Billings