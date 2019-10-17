The climate change deniers' bawling grow fainter and more irrational as their heads burrow deeper into the fly ash, as Sovereign Citizen Trump's and Montana PSC Chair Brad Johnson's plagiarized "verbiage" show.
All of us must take on board this: The choice available is to either continuing the indiscriminate burning of coal and hydro-carbon fuels or continuing organized civilization. This is our only choice, difficult and uncertain as it is.
A ton of coal renamed "clean coal" releases exactly the same amount of carbon dioxide when burned. "Clean" coal-bed methane or "clean" natural gas or LP reduce their carbon dioxide releases not at all.
As the warmed oceans release their stored heat into the already carbon dioxide-warned air, storms become more frequent and more severe. More glacial ice melts, seas rise, and more places become economically, then physically uninhabitable: Our Carolina coasts, Florida, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the coasts of equatorial Africa, the Caribbean, Central America, the Indian Subcontinent and southeast Asia. How many times do we rebuild Puerto Rico?
Serious business and finance re-alignment, massive conservation, distribution, generation, and storage of renewable energy, complete rethinking of housing and transportation entitlements are required. Workforce displacement, re-training, food growing and its transportation must also be addressed.
You have free articles remaining.
Accommodation, compassion, sustenance and opportunity must be offered to all affected: No military forces nor walls can contain the resulting refugees as displacement progresses.
This, Greta Thurberg and your children see.
Charlie Donnes
Billings