Climate change need not be partisan

If the renewed level of bipartisanship among our political leaders can carry over past this crisis, we can immediately begin building a much stronger and resilient economy by attacking the climate crisis. We have the know-how to put people back to work at higher production jobs. In Montana, these include:

  • Advancing energy conservation in all existing and new buildings, adding geothermal or electric HVAC, and passive and active solar.
  • Advancing farm and ranch management that increases soil carbon, improves water retention, and bolsters climate resilience.
  • Creating jobs in rural communities through a comprehensive forest sequestration program to simultaneously improve habitat, generate wood products, and use small diameter timber, which is a Montana renewable resource, in prefabrication reducing construction time.
  • Harnessing our underdeveloped wind resource through extensive turbine development.
  • Building closed loop pumped hydro storage projects to use the extra energy.
  • Using electrolysis to convert Berkeley Pit water into hydrogen and generate clean electricity by burning it.
  • Rebuilding our highways to support an all-electric auto industry.
  • Building a zero-carbon electric utility system.

With the Governor’s Climate Solutions Council’s Plan to be finalized before the 2020 elections; this is an unprecedented opportunity to remove climate change as a partisan issue (deq.mt.gov climate solutions council).

John A. Noreika

Belgrade

