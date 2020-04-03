Climate change need not be partisan

If the renewed level of bipartisanship among our political leaders can carry over past this crisis, we can immediately begin building a much stronger and resilient economy by attacking the climate crisis. We have the know-how to put people back to work at higher production jobs. In Montana, these include:
- Advancing energy conservation in all existing and new buildings, adding geothermal or electric HVAC, and passive and active solar.
- Advancing farm and ranch management that increases soil carbon, improves water retention, and bolsters climate resilience.
- Creating jobs in rural communities through a comprehensive forest sequestration program to simultaneously improve habitat, generate wood products, and use small diameter timber, which is a Montana renewable resource, in prefabrication reducing construction time.
- Harnessing our underdeveloped wind resource through extensive turbine development.
- Building closed loop pumped hydro storage projects to use the extra energy.
- Using electrolysis to convert Berkeley Pit water into hydrogen and generate clean electricity by burning it.
- Rebuilding our highways to support an all-electric auto industry.
- Building a zero-carbon electric utility system.
With the Governor’s Climate Solutions Council’s Plan to be finalized before the 2020 elections; this is an unprecedented opportunity to remove climate change as a partisan issue (deq.mt.gov climate solutions council).
John A. Noreika
Belgrade
