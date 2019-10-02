Climate change advocates are trying to set a precedent that an accusation is good enough. They accuse Americans of attempted murder of the planet based on 1/30 millionth of the evidence.
Scientists claim Earth is 4.5 billion years old. Only 150 years of objective, measurable, verifiable, provable worldwide temperature readings exist. 4.5 billion, divided by 150, equals 30 million, 150-year sections. The advocates have one section of proof. Thirty million seconds is 347.22 days; almost a year. Therefore, they can judge a year with one second of evidence.
If the advocates had a 20-second tape of a 20-year-old millennial cursing profanely for 17 seconds and then saying, “I beat her with a hammer, and she was squealing and screaming when she died,” they would jump to the conclusion that he was a menace to society and send him to jail.
With context, other evidence and testimony would prove he was trying to keep a lawnmower running. The advocates have no context.
They claim this dangerous weather cycle is unique and human caused by the Industrial Revolution, but more than 99.99% of the world’s weather history is unknown and unprovable. They have no other weather cycles to compare their cycles against.
This dangerous, unique weather cycle, with all its scary, observable threats, may have happened 100,000 times.
The advocates accused! The burden of proof is theirs!
Americans should refuse to be convicted by a good enough accusation. The advocates should withdraw their accusation and apologize for ever making it.
Jack Mackenzie
Ballantine