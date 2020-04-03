CNAs are unsung heroes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Certified Nurse’s Aides are staffed in doctors’ offices, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, hospices — the list is endless, across the country. They are underpaid, overworked, underappreciated and seldom ever acknowledged.

These brave men and women are always on the front lines even before COVID-19 struck the world. CNAs enable doctors and nurses to do their very important jobs. CNAs are full of compassion, love and understanding. CNAs are truly the frontline workers in every instance, whether it be taking a temperature, blood pressure, oxygen levels, or getting a pillow, water, food, showers — the list is endless. They are on their feet daily walking into a facility at a dead run, not stopping until they walk out the door.

A CNA will always be in your corner and your biggest cheerleader in all instances. They do all of this because they care not because they are paid or treated with the respect and dignity they so much deserve. Let’s give a big shout out to all of the Certified Nurse’s Aides in the world they truly deserve it.

Vicki Dickinson

Billings

