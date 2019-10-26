The Oct. 19 guest opinion by former Lewistown BLM managers Chuck Otto and David Mari is incorrect regarding the Collar Gulch ACEC. They claim today’s political process is attempting to open Collar Gulch to mining and drilling thereby threatening a small fish population. Collar has always been open to mineral entry even with the current ACEC designation. A fully permitted exploration project is ongoing within the ACEC right now.
Historically, the Gulch has seen use by mining, stock growers, the military, freighters, loggers, hunters, recreation, and the public. The Gulch nor creek are pristine.
I own property there (surrounded by the ACEC) and can assure you that the 25-year-old ACEC has accomplished nothing other than to determine that the source of polluted water originates from naturally occurring geologic conditions and not human activity.
The fish were first planted in 1940 and have been inbreeding for 79 years which may account for their stunted size and population (maybe 150 averaging 4 inches). They are confined in a small hostile environment due to uninhabitable water quality above them and no water below them (flow goes subsurface).
The ACEC was established in 1994 against the will of the majority of locals. The road into Collar was closed ending most of the traditional uses. Interestingly, motorized vehicles have trespassed around the locked gate for over 20 years with no ill effects to the fish or gulch. I am available to anyone interested in the facts about why the Collar Gulch ACEC is unnecessary.
Jerry Hanley
Maiden and Collar Gulch