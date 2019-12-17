There are only two ways to generate electricity. The way with most promise is to rotate a magnet within a field of conducting wiring. The magnets can be driven by many things: gas turbines, coal or oil or nuclear heated steam, wind, or water can all be used. Of them all wind is both the easiest and least productive because the wind doesn't blow consistently enough in a specific location to depend on.
Germany has, as stated in The Süddeutsche Zeitung in August, stopped subsidizing wind power because it can't maintain the electrical grid at an even stability. They've retired most of the nukes, and were working on retiring coal based on wind's promises, which couldn't be delivered.
One of the ways that Colstrip's turbine/generator sets and distribution could be used is in burning biomass (think Russian olive and salt cedar), or as a trash burner. Basically, garbage is processed either as fuel, or ionized and that gas is used to drive a turbine. Either biomass or garbage could allow Colstrip to remain as a baseload generator.
Baseload is very important to maintain grid stability, which wind will promise and be unable to deliver upon. With Navajo and Units 1 and 2 closing, 3200 MW of baseload just goes away, and the grid for the West coast gets more and more unstable.
How unstable do we allow it to get? We can't borrow very easily from another grid; it's our problem, to fix or exacerbate. All ours.
Mike Bell
Colstrip