Colstrip seems to be the cheapest cost

Recent guest opinions and articles regarding Colstrip Unit 4 left me wondering why NorthWestern Energy doesn’t simply explain why increasing their ownership is their lowest cost dispatchable generation option?

Reviewing NWE’s 2019 resource plan leaves little doubt that NWE’s customers will be competing for dispatchable generation in the region over the next few years particularly at peak demand times when solar or wind production is limited. This implies that energy storage should be attractive, but battery or pump systems cost $75 to 105 per MWh before electric costs and the 15 to 25% energy conversion losses. Applying standard fixed and variable costs and capacity factors, new dispatchable gas costs are $35 to $70 per MWh before the fuel costs which are forecast to average between $15 to $27 per MWh at the AECO hub; but are likely to be even higher during peak periods.

Using EIA cost ranges plus a standard deviation, Unit 4 operating costs should be less than $10 per MWh before coal costs. Montana’s average 2016 cost price was $18.84 per ton which translates to $12.06 per MWh using Unit 4’s 2017 performance parameters, so even at triple that cost, Unit 4 could compare favorably.

The PSC’s duty is to manage Montana’s regulatory compact providing NWE a reasonable return for efficiently protecting ratepayer access to adequate, reliable, quality energy delivery at the lowest long-term aggregate costs. Montanans should expect our PSC to thoroughly and without bias review NWE’s proposals without the politically predisposed answers suggested by either Sen. Richmond or PSC candidate Woods.

Ray Sheldon

Huntley

