Colstrip seems to be the cheapest cost

Reviewing NWE’s 2019 resource plan leaves little doubt that NWE’s customers will be competing for dispatchable generation in the region over the next few years particularly at peak demand times when solar or wind production is limited. This implies that energy storage should be attractive, but battery or pump systems cost $75 to 105 per MWh before electric costs and the 15 to 25% energy conversion losses. Applying standard fixed and variable costs and capacity factors, new dispatchable gas costs are $35 to $70 per MWh before the fuel costs which are forecast to average between $15 to $27 per MWh at the AECO hub; but are likely to be even higher during peak periods.