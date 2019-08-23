Congratulations to the county commissioners for evaluating the potential of a shared campus for the HUB, Crisis and other service needs. Co-locating these functions makes sense for quality of care, efficiency, economy and improved convenience of those in need. Groups from Billings have traveled to San Antonio, San Diego and others. Literally all have returned as advocates of the "Campus."
The crisis center on North 30th Street was constructed as a convenience store and later economically remodeled to the current use. The building does not justify an expansion or extensive remodel. Additionally, those utilizing the center are forced to walk along Sixth Avenue North and across North 30th Street, resulting in regular conflicts with traffic.
The HUB on North 27th Street has similar negatives regarding facility, it does not justify investment. Also, being on 27th, the traffic situation is much worse.
One proposal for a campus is the Granny's Attic building on Minnesota Avenue. There is abundant room for these and other community services. All services in one location where they can be effectively and efficiently administered. The structure would be extensively renovated to eliminate it from being a troubled building.
Let's not mire down in condescending resistance weighted by concerns of whose territory it is. As a community we should focus on providing the best, most effective and efficient service possible.
Again, kudos to the commissioners for being open-minded and willing to discuss the concept. Lacking this, we will be forced to continue with what have which is not indicative of a caring community.
Don Olsen
Billings