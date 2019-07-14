Voters recognized the need to fund mental health services at two facilities in Billings — the HUB and the Community Crisis Center.
Emergency rooms were being overused by people in crisis or with untreated addictions; the jail was overcrowded with inmates needing mental health services. With the commissioners' blessing, a levy was placed on the ballot, and both voters and these two organizations were told the levy is perpetual, that it will go to the HUB and the Crisis Center unless they cease to exist.
Both organizations have worked hard to provide the services targeted by this levy; why would anyone remove their funding?
It is concerning that the commissioners are considering moving them out of the hospital corridor. This goes against the wishes of the organizations who know best where to serve their clientele. They are strategically placed to serve the greatest good at the lowest cost. We knew why we voted for the levy; it clearly stated that it would “assist law enforcement through a public mill levy.” Voters will feel deceived if this goes south. Will we pass another one if we aren’t true to what we believed was supporting two agencies that embrace the less fortunate? We did not vote to have our dollars co-mingled with a religious organization that refuses service to some of our most desperate people even in frigid temperatures.
Separation of church and state remains an important part of the Constitution and decisions made by our courts. I hope the commissioners abide by the law.
Amy Aguirre
Billings