Community Crisis Center grateful for kindness, generosity

As 2021 — a year to remember — comes to a close, the Community Crisis Center would like to express our gratitude for the incredible kindness bestowed on the associates and clients of the Community Crisis Center. The CCC is open 24/7 for persons 18 and above in crisis due to mental health, substance use struggles and social service needs. We endured the challenges because of the exceptional community of Billings. In 2021, the CCC provided frontline care for over 13,500 resolved encounters for those in the most need.

We would like thank everyone for the love, kindness, generosity and compassion. Special thanks to everyone who helped keep us operational: hospitals, law enforcement, students, volunteers, churches, public and private donors, local media, state of Montana, neighborhoods that gathered food and supplies, persons who brought treats/gift cards for the clients and employees, community partners, law enforcement, city and county officials, and the incredible employees of the CCC.

We are grateful for the numerous contributions such as: financial support, food, products, clothing and shoes, time and manpower, gifts for clients, meals, barbecues, cleaning and painting, client activities, group projects, advocacy, memorials, and donors who acknowledge the amazing employees of the CCC.