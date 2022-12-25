Community Crisis Center grows with community support

For the Community Crisis Center (CCC), year 2022 symbolized a “a year to revitalize and rebuild,” as we completed an expansion in efforts to provide and care for more persons.

The CCC is open 24/7 for persons 18 and above in crisis due to mental health, substance use disorder, and social service needs. We would like to express our gratitude for each and every gift that was bestowed on the clients and associates of the Community Crisis Center. These gifts assisted the CCC in providing frontline care for over 13,000 resolved visits during a time where financial challenges are prevalent everywhere. We continue to battle financial challenges; however we can endure them with the exceptional support of the Billings community.

Our gratitude to everyone that helped keep the CCC operational: county, state, churches, taxpayers, hospitals, law enforcement, students, private citizens, clubs/groups, churches, public and private donors, the local media, and the generous employees of the CCC. Each year the CCC is surrounded by the love, kindness, generosity and compassion of our community.

We are grateful for the numerous contributions such as: financial support, food, products, clothing, shoes, time and manpower, gifts for clients, meals, cleaning and painting, client activities, group projects, advocacy, memorials, and donors acknowledging the dedicated employees of the CCC.

With gratitude for the support of the CCC and wishing everyone hope-filled hearts for a New Year.

MarCee Neary

Program Director

Community Crisis Center