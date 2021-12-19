Community helps St. Jude help kids

In this season of giving and gratitude, we extend our deepest thanks to the Billings community for supporting the patients and families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We are thankful for another amazing year of great progress at St. Jude. Because of your support, St. Jude continues to treat children from all 50 states, including Montana, and around the world while ensuring no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food — because all a family should have to worry about is helping their child live.

Because of your commitment to the children and the extremely gifted physicians and scientists who work at St. Jude, we are proud to say that St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases. St. Jude provides unsurpassed patient care and conducting cutting-edge research. Because of the generosity of supporters, like you, doctors and scientists at St. Jude never have to wait for resources to continue their research and care of patients.