Community Leadership & Development offers hope

Hope is something we all crave and need, yet it can be so elusive when you live on the scary edge of poverty. For the single mom aching to get her life back on track and rebuild relationships with her children, your support is life-giving, allowing them to dream again that life does hold promise. Your generosity in supporting the work of Community Leadership & Development, Inc., provides hope in tangible forms for women, youth, seniors, and families who call the South Side home.