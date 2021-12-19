Community Leadership & Development offers hope

Hope is something we all crave and need, yet it can be so elusive when you live on the scary edge of poverty. For the single mom aching to get her life back on track and rebuild relationships with her children, your support is life-giving, allowing them to dream again that life does hold promise. Your generosity in supporting the work of Community Leadership & Development, Inc., provides hope in tangible forms for women, youth, seniors, and families who call the South Side home.
Please remember, as we look to the new year, your partnership is even more vital now. It is our hope that you will continue to partner with CLDI as we creatively engage the South Side with a gospel response to the brokenness surrounding us. Thank you for joining CLDI in rebuilding lives, restoring families, and re-neighboring communities.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Eric Basye, executive director
Community Leadership & Development, Inc.