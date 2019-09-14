Five years ago, I resigned from the Billings School Board, a seat I had held for eight years, due to grave concerns about SD2 finances. Recent headlines regarding SD2’s structural deficit confirm my concerns were justified.
I applaud the effort of the new financial officer and Superintendent Greg Upham to immediately bring this structural deficit to the attention of this community. I am hopeful the solution will be collaborative and creative, but the solution needs to keep in mind promises made to Billings voters when the bond passed ($122 million to be paid for over 15 years).
Those included:
Establishment of a financial committee to make sure we could afford to operate new schools including a feasibility review of construction of middle school No. 2, once middle school No. 1 was opened and staffed.
No closures of existing schools or cuts to existing program.
No overcrowded classrooms or teachers on carts in hallways and plenty of space for innovative 21st century teaching and learning.
Remarkably, the financial oversight promise was not kept. Fortunately, it is never too late to establish better financial oversight. I hope Superintendent Upham will work hard to involve the community in the district’s financial oversight. It is the only way to avoid repeating our long history of strikes, school closures, failed levies, over accreditation size classrooms and perpetual threats to programs due to our financial shortfalls. We need to work together to find solutions that benefit the school district and the entire community.
Kathy Aragon
Billings