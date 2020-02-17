Concerns about building Carbon County jail

Carbon County taxpayers, the county commissioners have not been totally honest.

I agree that everything you have listed to me is true. The issue a lot of people in the county have is:

1. This was a temp faculty for a 100 or so prisoners for a tri-county area. This article is the first time we in Carbon County have heard about the federal prisoners being held in Joliet. That’s all good if they had released their plans for this being the way to offset operations cost from the beginning. Unless they told people before, this is a huge issue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2. So the people of Carbon County are being asked to buy the land and build the facility with a 15% increase in property taxes and then on top of that, how much will they ask for to operate the facility after it’s built? So just rough math means they will need a property tax increase of around 20% and that is if other counties and the feds agree to pay operations cost after prisoners are sent there.

3. Neither of the other two counties they have talk about using the facility have even remotely committed to actually using it if it is built.

4. Just like I said to you before, if long term prisoners are housed there, Joliet will be the center of all county subsidies for the families living there to be by family members housed there.